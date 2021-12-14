Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe installed as Chancellor of UCT

Johannesburg- It is a historic moment in the history of black South African women, as Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe, takes over as Chancellor of the University of Cape Town.

Moloi-Motsepe who is a successful entrepreneur in the fashion industry will now fill the shoes of being the head of the university, exactly when another powerhouse, was making things happen in the institution, vice-chancellor, Mamokgethi Phakeng.

Congratulatory messages have been pouring for Dr Moloi-Motsepe.

Her brother-in-law, the president of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, while recovering from Covid-19, congratulated her on the achievement through his social media account.

Congratulations to Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe on her installation & investiture as Chancellor of the University of Cape Town, a leading institution on the continent.

Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe has been duly elected as the new chancellor of the University of Cape Town (UCT), one of the leading institutions in the country and on the African continent, a position that she has taken up from January 2020.

One simply cannot explain this historic moment. Three black women at the helm of the institution. We installed Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe as the Chancellor of the University of Cape Town.

WATCH the inaugural address by the UCT Chancellor, Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe:

WATCH LIVE: The official installation and inaugural address by the University of Cape Town Chancellor, Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe. #UCTChancellorInstallation https://t.co/kp1zy7VraH — UCT (@UCT_news) December 10, 2021

Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe is married to one of Africa’s richest businessmen, Patrice Motsepe.

Ramaphosa is married to Patrice’s sister, Tshepo Motsepe.

