Education

Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe installed as Chancellor of UCT

By Coceka Magubeni
Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe is UCT's Chancellor//Image: Twitter

Johannesburg- It is a historic moment in the history of black South African women, as Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe, takes over as Chancellor of the University of Cape Town.

Moloi-Motsepe who is a successful entrepreneur in the fashion industry will now fill the shoes of being the head of the university, exactly when another powerhouse, was making things happen in the institution, vice-chancellor, Mamokgethi Phakeng.

Congratulatory messages have been pouring for Dr Moloi-Motsepe.

Her brother-in-law, the president of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, while recovering from Covid-19, congratulated her on the achievement through his social media account.

WATCH the inaugural address by the UCT Chancellor, Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe:

Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe is married to one of Africa’s richest businessmen, Patrice Motsepe.

Ramaphosa is married to Patrice’s sister, Tshepo Motsepe.

