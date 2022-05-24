Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi puts billions aside for quality education

The Gauteng department of education has set aside R59.7-billion to respond to learning during the pandemic and reposition the system to be more resilient under any circumstances, MEC Panyaza Lesufi said on Tuesday during the presentation of his department’s budget for the 2022/23 financial year.

“The budget received will be used to continue ensuring [the provision of] quality education in a conducive learning environment,” said Lesufi, noting that his department has committed to improving the quality of grade R teaching by making sure that early childhood development practitioners are qualified.

Lesufi added that the department services 1 387 no-fee schools across the province that teach more than 1.5-million learners, saying it has allocated R95.2-million for school-fee exemption for the 2022/23 financial year.

It has also allocated R1.5-billion for school nutrition, R484-million of which is from equitable share and caters for learners in quintile 4 and 5 schools, and R993.4-million is from the national school nutrition programme’s conditional grant for learners in the quantile 1 to 3 schools.

