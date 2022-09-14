Ekangala Engineering School of Specialisation to grow mining skills

The Gauteng department of education has officially launched the Ekangala Engineering School of Specialisation.

The launch, held in Bronkhorstspruit on Tuesday, was led by education MEC Panyaza Lesufi alongside education officials and traditional leaders from the area. Ekangala, a township that lies remotely in Gauteng, is located at the heart of coal mines including Canyon, Palesa, Sasol, Exxaro and Petra Diamonds Mines.

The department said the school began as Ekangala Comprehensive High School in 1985 and had mainly focused on academics and a traditional curriculum.

“Given the school’s proximity to the mines, and it is situated in an industrial area, there was a need to offer a more skills-focused and dynamic curriculum,” said Lesufi.

The school boasts exceptionally good performance in engineering, sciences, mathematics and information and communications technology.

“Learners at the school need to be immersed in mining skills and careers in the industry. Mining is a predominant industry in the area.

“They are exposed to the creation and operation of certain machinery and technical equipment that is crucial in each of the skills such as welding, fitting and turning, automotive mechanical engineering, electrical engineering, excavation and many more.”

Ekangala is the 21st school of specialisation to be launched by the Gauteng department of education.

“We are preparing our learners for the future. Recent statistics show that 85% of matric learners go to universities after completing their matric and become academics.

“Schools of specialisation will change that, learners in such schools will be able to work immediately at industry-leading companies, or they will embark on entrepreneurship and start their own businesses.”

WATCH: @EducationGP1 MEC Panyaza @Lesufi was on @Newzroom405 explaining how Schools of Specialisation (SoS) aim to meet our economy’s needs. This after the launch of Ekangala Engineering SoS, the 21st SoS launched in Gauteng. Watch the full interview here: https://t.co/Is3sinvmWu pic.twitter.com/2JWsCcVKRv — Gauteng Department of Education (@EducationGP1) September 14, 2022

For more education news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author