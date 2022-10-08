FoodBev SETA sends National World Skills winners to global stage

FoodBev Manufacturing SETA has sent six of its National World Skills winners to take part in the World Skills 2022 Special Edition competition in Europe. The six winners of the Biennial National World Skills Competition will be hosted by the Department of Higher Education.

The event is presented by Samsung Electronics where 1 000 junior artisans will compete in over 60 skills competitions over 12 weeks across Europe, North America, and Asia from October to November 2022.

The fields in which competitors will showcase their talents include construction, creative arts, fashion, IT, engineering, as well as manufacturing and service industries.

One of the winners, who are being sponsored by the SETA, is Shivaya Jimmy Balaksten, 22, a South African champion and representative for CNC turning.

Originally from KwaZulu-Natal, Balaksten’s destiny led him to Johannesburg as a young boy when his family was displaced. At the age of 13, he had to leave school to provide for his mother and younger sibling.

“On my very first birthday, my dad walked out on us. He left my mom and as I got older, I had to provide. I worked as a panelbeater and sprayed cars,” he said.

He returned to school two years later and was a top achiever, despite skipping a whole grade. However, post-matric he found himself in the same position as a provider for his family. He did odd jobs in shops, gardens and on construction sites until landing in a workshop on the East Rand.

His current job is where he discovered his love for technical work and ultimately CNC turning. Under the mentorship of Pierre Palm, his employer, he began his journey preparing for World Skills, and two years down the line, the rest is history.

“Once I got introduced to Marvin, Pierre, and CNC turning, my life changed. I actually have the opportunities you read about in newspapers that other kids have. It was given to me, and I don’t want to squander this.”

Speaking on going abroad for the competition, Balaksten said: “It is the biggest event of my life, to date, and to be honest I feel nervous, anxious, and excited. I am overwhelmed and don’t know what to expect, but I just know that the pressure is killing me, but I want to see this thing through.”

He said he is hoping to gain experience on an international platform and it is an opportunity to compete against the world’s best. He added that going to Germany and represent South Africa is the biggest opportunity of his life.

Should he win, he would love to have a business of his own and further nurture his craft.

“World Skills is really helping because I never had a career to be a part of. I have never had enough time to develop a career.”

