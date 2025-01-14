Free State education MEC elated over province’s 90% matric pass rate

The MEC for education in the Free State, Dr Mantlhake Julia Maboya, is elated as the province has bagged the number one spot in the country for six consecutive years in matric results.

Speaking to Sunday World, Maboya said she is happy that they have hit the 91% pass rate. This is something that has never happened in the history of their education system.

Improvement in bachelor pass rate

“We are the trendsetters, we are the trailblazers. Others will just come after us. We are excited. And we are not only excited about the past rate. We are also excited about the bachelor rate, because we have improved from 44% to 48%. And for us, that is a significant, you know, improvement that we rewind,” said Maboya.

Maboya said going forward as the province, they will make sure that they improve.

“I think what we have built is actually a culture. We have a culture in the Free State, a culture of performance, a culture of accountability. Performance is everywhere in our schools. I mean, we have got a well-oiled machinery.

Built a culture of excellence

“Our schools know exactly what to do. Our system leaders also know what to do, our educators and our learners, all of them. They know exactly what to do, what we have done. So, that consistency actually comes from the first. The fact that we share a common vision, we have that common vision. In 2010, we set ourselves a target of 90% rates and it is only now that we are achieving it.”

She added that as the department, they have done their best to assist children with applying for bursaries and financial aid schemes.

“For those who could not make it, we have a programme that is called second chance. We are the best in the country in terms of those that programmes. Because we have what you call finishing schools. This is where these kids are being taught by a full-time teacher. We are going to encourage them to make sure that they also register. So that they can be able to be in those schools.”

