Free State Education MEC Tate Makgoe praises Matric class of 2021

Johannesburg – Free State education MEC Tate Makgoe says the class of 2021 has proven to have held on to the baton of proving their dominance in the matric results yet again.

The province topped the pile nationally, after obtaining a 85.7% pass rate, which is an increment of 0.6% from last year.

In a hosted well-done function to the class of 2021, Makgoe was joined by the Free State Premier Sisi Ntombela, who also shared words of appraisement to the job well done by former matriculants.

Amongst other prestigious attendees included all the provincial MECs, HoDs, and various stakeholders in the province.

Dressed in his famous white suit, and in a jovial mood, MEC Makgoe took to the podium to sing songs of praise.

Makgoe said the Province made history, to get in the number one position for the third time.

“There has never been a year where Free State has gone under 80%, this dates back to 2012, we have stayed to that determination of standing out,” said Makgoe.

“We have been doing exceptionally well, and for the first time we have more than 30 000 learners who have passed matric,” said Makgoe.

Out of 10 districts that excelled well in the matric results, Free State had four districts on the list.

“If we invest in education, we invest in the betterment of our country,” said Makgoe.

Makgoe said there will be bursaries offered to the class of 2021, and he said the letter that went viral on social media is bogus, as the province has no intentions of closing taps to matriculants.

“We invest in the skills uplifting and to assist students to further their studies, we will never throw our students under the bus to fund themselves,” Makgoe said .

“Simply the best, you are no different from anybody, you have proven to be the best,” he lauded the class of 2021.

Makgoe lauded one of the markers who was injured after a storm blew off the roof of a matric exam marking centre in Thaba Nchu, Free State.

“We are proud of all markers who played a significant role to ensure all systems goes accordingly, more especially we have to give credit to markers at Albert Moroka High School, who showed resilience even in the midst of setbacks,” said Ntombela.

“I must also add a word to those who defended the scripts of learners in Albert Moroka, you did the national duty to protect the credibility of the department as whole,” said Makgoe.

“I want to thank teachers that protected the scripts there. They [teachers], fought to ensure our sector remains credible,” he said.

