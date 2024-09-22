Education

Gauteng education official called to account for paying ghost interns

By Sunday World
Steve Mabona and ghost interns
Department spokesperson Steve Mabona declines to comment on 'matters regarding employee-employer relationships'.

A senior director in the Gauteng department of education (GDE) was given until two Fridays ago to explain payment discrepancies involving temporary employees and the “ghost interns” or face disciplinary action.

A letter to director for talent management and innovation in the Gauteng City Region Academy Kgabo Morifi, dated September 6, 2024, from acting chief director of human capital development Lydia Phehla, highlighted “Persal capturing errors”.

To read this story in full, buy a copy of today’s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper’s e-edition by clicking on the link below.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Fundudzi-Media/Sunday-World/Newspaper

nce matters are internal to the department and its employees and will remain as such”.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Categories

The company

Tel: +27 11 268 6300

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.