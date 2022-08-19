Gauteng online school applications close at midnight

Gauteng online school applications for the 2023 academic year close at midnight, the provincial department of education said on Friday, stating that it has recorded over 748 485 applications for grade 1 and 8.

The department shared that it received about 323 294 applications for grade 1 and 448 168 applications for grade 8. The applications with missing documents will be considered as incomplete and will not receive placement offers.

Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said the department is proud of its online application system. “We have noted the significantly low amount of complaints from applicants, which is testament to the system’s constant improvement,” said Lesufi.

“Parents are urged to wait for the placement period to begin on the 3rd of October in order to receive placement offers.”

