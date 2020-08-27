Government has identified 6 universities as high risk

Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation Blade Nzimande said his department has identified six public universities as high risk of COVID-19.

According to a report released by Nzimande Central University of Technology (CUT), Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT), Sefako Makgatho University (SMU), University of Fort-Hare (UFH), Vaal University of Technology (VUT) and the Walter Sisulu University (WSU) were deemed as high risk.

Six universities deemed to be at medium risk: Durban University of Technology (DUT), Tshwane University of Technology (TUT), University of Limpopo (UL), University of Mpumalanga (UMP), University of the Free State (UFS) and University of Venda (UNIVEN).

Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT), Nelson Mandela University (NMU), North West University (NWU), Rhodes University (RU), Sol Plaatje (SPU), University of Cape Town (UCT), University of Johannesburg (UJ), University of KwaZulu Natal (UKZN), University of Pretoria (UP), University of South Africa (UNISA), Stellenbosch University (SU), University of the Western Cape (UWC), University of the Witwatersrand (WITS) and University of Zululand (UNIZULU) have been categorized as low risk.

Nzimande said universities have not adequately resumed academic teaching & learning for a significant proportion of their student populations since March when the recess period started.

“This poses a serious risk. The Department is currently engaging with all Medium and High Risk institutions identified above to secure commitments and actions to lower risks and expedite operational capabilities to ensure successful completion of the 2020 Academic Year,” Nzimande said.

“Special support measures will be put in place to ensure academic activities resume at an accelerated pace at these universities,” he added.

Kabelo Khumalo