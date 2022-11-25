Government to spend R235m on student housing at University of Zululand

The Department of Higher Education and Training has allocated R235-million to the University of Zululand to alleviate its student housing backlog.

Responding to questions by MPs on which measures have been put in place to ensure more student residence are built at the university, Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande said the funds would enable the university to add 783 beds at its KwaDlangezwa Campus.

He said the university is finalising a feasibility study and there is already a contractor onsite.

He said over the long term, the feasibility study would also focus on the Richards Bay campus in addition to KwaDlangezwa, with one of the aims being to balance the provision of beds by allocating 1500 beds at both campuses to accommodate students enrolled at the institution.

“Once the feasibility study has been completed, the department will work with the institution to determine a suitable funding approach to ensure that the institution builds more accommodation to ensure that most enrolled students are accommodated at the institution’s own accommodation facilities,” he said.

The university has for years struggled to accommodate its growing student body. Earlier this year, there were media reports of students sleeping on mattresses in lecture halls. The student alleged that the university had failed to sort out accommodation for them.

