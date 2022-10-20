Hardworking Sherylee Vermaak bags top teaching award

Sherylee Vermaak, a teacher from Robert Hicks Primary School in Gezina, won big during the 22nd National Teaching Awards held at the CSIR International Convention Centre in Brummeria, Pretoria on Wednesday.

Vermaak took home the Shero Award from the Department of Education and retail giant Woolworths. This is a new category added in 2021 along with National Best Teacher Award and National Learner Award.

Head of department Edward Mosuwe said despite the challenges, the teachers compromised their health and assisted learners who could not access virtual learning.

“It [Shero Award] is a department’s award because the department is touched by the selfless teaching during the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as the integration of the Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies into teaching,” said Mosuwe.

Mosuwe described Vermaak as an incredibly organised, caring and hardworking teacher.

“She is currently teaching English in grade 4. She has proven her willingness to work hard and her dedication to helping the school and her learners,” said Mosuwe, adding that Vermaak has shown what it means to be a great teacher.

