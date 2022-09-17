Horrific accident in KZN claims lives of 19 school children

Nineteen school children between the ages of five and 12 sadly lost their lives in a horrific car accident on the N2 near Pongola, KwaZulu Natal on Friday afternoon.

Emergency services report that the total death toll is 21 as two adults also succumbed to their injuries.

Pongola Mayor Velephi Sikhosana said that a truck had allegedly lost control and collided with a stationery bakkie, parked at the roadside, carrying the school children and the two adults.

One pupil suffered critical injuries and was rushed to iTshelejuba Hospital for further medical care.

The mayor expressed her condolences to the families of the deceased.

“We hope the affected families will find comfort, hope and courage during this time of painful loss, and we wish the injured child a speedy recovery,” she said.

Education MEC Mbali Frazer has also on behalf of the education fraternity sent condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.

“We will rely on the police & emergency services to continue giving us updates as they discover more information,” she said.

KZN Transport, Community Safety and Liaison MEC Sipho Hlomuka said the accident comes as the province prepares an intense Transport Month campaign in October.

