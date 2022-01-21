IEB matriculants fly their schools flag higher despite Covid-19 turmoil

Johannesburg- The much-anticipated matric results have been released, with the IEB being released before the NSC.

The class of 2021 IEB surpassed the 2020 pass rate and managed to obtain a whopping 98.39%.

It is without a doubt that the Covid-19 pandemic made things drastic for the class of 2021.

Lockdown was implemented and they had to resort to online learning.

Amongst everything, resorting to online learning was a pandemic on its own, as not everyone had access to a stable internet connection whereas some did not even have smartphones to access the internet.

Speaking to Sunday World, Kutlwano Manaka from St Stithians says it was a challenging situation to start online learning.

“It was a rapid switch to remote learning, but I had to be on board, collaborate with other students across the country to make things easier.

Manaka who obtained distinctions in History, Business Studies, Life Orientation and English Home Language says he hoped to obtain more but is happy with the outcome.

“I am proud of myself for getting thus far. I had a strong support system from my family and friends, this made things a bit easy and bearable. Manaka said he is hoping to study BCom BSc at the University of Cape Town.

Dainfern College’s top achiever, Jenna Sampson managed to obtain distinctive marks in all her 8 subject’s

Sampson says moving from school to online was a bit challenging as Covid didn’t make things any easier for them.

“I thank my teachers and parents for their support, they were very supportive during the course of everything,” she said.

“There are times whereby I had sleepless nights, I had to put in a lot of hard work in order to achieve the marks I wanted.”

Sampson who woke up to an acceptance letter today from Wits University told Sunday World that she will be studying Astro Physics and is very excited as the institution has just developed a new telescope.

“I would advise the upcoming matriculants to be devoted put in the hard work and have a balance between their social life and schoolwork.”

Sampson also added that matric is the last year of high school and one has to make the most out of it.

She said one has to study and have fun as well, make as many memories as possible.

Another learner who did exceptionally well at Dainfern College is Alexia Duvenage who managed to obtain seven distinctions out of her eight subjects.

Alexia served the College with dignity and kindness as the Head Girl of 2020-2021.

Duvenage told Sunday World that her teachers were really supportive, her parents included.

“Moving from learning on campus to online is all about mindest change, one has to fix their mindset and look forward,” she said.

Duvenage is looking forward to studying Data Science at Stellenbosch University in Western Cape.

