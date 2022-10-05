E-edition
Kimberley community gets brand-new R4m daycare centre

By Anelisa Sibanda
Deputy Minister of Social Development Hendrietta Bogopane-Zulu handed over a new daycare centre in Kimberley. Photo by Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo

Henrietta Bogopane-Zulu, the Deputy Minister of Social Development, recently joined the Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) and Cipla Foundation during the handover of a R4-million daycare centre to the residents of Greenfield in Kimberley, Northern Cape.

During her address, Bogopane-Zulu thanked the Sol Plaatjie local municipality for availing land for the construction of the daycare centre.

“We thank both the national and provincial departments of social development for their relentless efforts in ensuring that children are put first,” said Bogopane-Zulu.

“It is befitting to also extend a word of appreciation to team Acsa, which has partnered in funding many programmes previously and, most recently, contributed towards the building of Kutlwano Day Care Centre.”

Janice Brown, a parent whose child is enrolled at Kutlwano Day Care Centre, expressed her joy and said the new centre will provide a safe environment for children to learn and grow.

“The centre caters for their needs and provides a sense of love and care. The facilities of the creche are in a good condition for our children to play and learn without being exposed to any form of danger,” said Brown.

