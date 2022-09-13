Kumba’s Kolomela mine pumps R21m into new community library

Newtown, a township in Namakwa district municipality in the Northern Cape, has a new community library thanks to Kumba Iron Ore’s Kolomela mine which pumped R21-million toward the construction of the educational structure.

The new library will lessen the burden on members of the community, especially the youth, who had to travel long distances to Boichoko or Postmasburg town for library services.

The project is supported by the provincial department of sports, arts, and culture and is aligned with Kolomela mine’s sustainable mine plan that elevates education as a core focus area. The design and operational model of the library were guided by inputs from the department.

In 2019, Kolomela commissioned a social impact assessment which demonstrated that only 49% of the residents of White City, one of the townships in the municipality, and adjacent communities have completed matric.

Kumba CEO Mpumi Zikalala said the mining company values private-public partnerships that serve to unlock shared value for both the organisation and communities.

“We believe, through the work that we do, [that] we can only say we are successful as a business if we can actually say that we are reimagining mining to improve lives” said Zikalala.

“We believe the library will contribute towards improving literacy and digital literacy of young people in the community.”

The construction company, owned by a local pastor Leonard Oss, has already invited local service providers to indicate if they are willing to offer services including tiling, paving, painting, and plastering.

“I’m excited and privileged to be a part of this project. I’m hailing from Newtown and I’m back now to deliver this project in cooperation with Kolomela,” said Oss.

About 20 direct employment opportunities will be created for locals residing in the ward. Further opportunities will be made available by local suppliers.

