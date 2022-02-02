KZN Department of Health probing illness of primary school pupils after eating lollipops

Johannesburg- The department of health in KwaZulu-Natal has been roped in to probe the incident where about 89 pupils fell ill after allegedly consuming lollipops.

The pupils mainly from uMvozane Primary school in KwaMaphumulo village near Stanger, KZN north coast were rushed to the nearby uMphumulo hospital after they suddenly reported stomach cramps with some vomiting on Monday.

The pupils are alleged to have eaten lollipops which they had bought from vendors at the school. A video depicting the distressed pupils lying on the floor at the hospital was widely shared online.

Although there were allegations that some pupils had died because of the incident, the KZN Department of Education was quick to allay fears assuring parents that no one had died.

“The sick learners were admitted to hospital and treated. They were released the same day and there were no reports of any learner who died,” said departmental spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi.

Mahlambi said the investigation will shed light as to what would have made the scores of pupils get sick.

