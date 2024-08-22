Local chief, residents fingered in extortion at Eastern Cape schools

The Eastern Cape department of education has revealed shocking information that led to the closure of some schools and disrupted education in the province.

A local chief and community members were some of the people fingered in a report about violence and intimidation. These acts led to the closure of some schools in the province from last week.

Some of the schools that were closed are Laphumikwezi Primary School and Efata School for the Blind and Deaf. Also Mandela Park Primary School in Mthatha.

Chief demanded payment for towers erected in school premises

The department, quoting a report from the OR Tambo district office, said the problem started when the local chief stormed Laphumikwezi Primary School demanding that the rental money that is paid by a service provider who has erected a network tower at the school be paid into his bank account.

“In some schools, this group enquired about monies they [schools] receive [for] the towers. While in another school, they confiscated the school hall keys. They were claiming that it belongs to the community,” the department said.

According to the report, department said on August 13 a group of arrived at Laphumikwezi primary school. They demanded that the acting principal pay over the proceeds from the towers into a bank account that they provided.

When the principal refused, they assaulted him in front of his staff and pupils.

“This led to educators leaving the school as they believed the environment was life-threatening. They reported to the district office for five days. This while their school was closed,” said provincial spokesperson Malibongwe Mali.

Department steps in, brings in task team

The department said the OR Tambo district received the report last week from teachers. It established a task team to deal with the fight at Laphum’ikhwezi primary.

“The task team’s terms of reference included meeting with AbaThembu King [Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo kaSabatha]. It was for purposes of seeking his intervention in the area.

“The task team met with the king on August 16 to present the challenges of the schools in Mthatha West. These were inclusive of Laphumikwezi Primary. His Majesty, King Buyelekhaya, convened a meeting for Aba Thembu of Mthatha West area on August 20. This was to provide leadership and direction on the issues affecting schools in the area,” said Mali.

Schooling resumed

Mali said schooling resumed on Wednesday after the matter was successfully resolved with the help of Dalindyebo kaSabatha

“As the sector, we appreciate the intervention by His Majesty, King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo kaSabatha. Teaching and learning have resumed this morning at Laphum’ikhwezi primary school”, said education MEC in the province, Fundile Gade.

Gade said district officials were monitoring teaching and learning in the area. The police were monitoring the situation within the school premises.

