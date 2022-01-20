Matric learners: Get your matric results here

Johannesburg- On Thursday the national minister of Basic Education, Angie Motshekga has released the results of the 2021 matriculants.

Despite all the hardships the department, teachers and learners had to go through with the pandemic around and rotational learning, the minister has already awarded top academic achievers of the year.

Minister Motshekga and Deputy Minister Reginah Mhaule have personally congratulated each top learner for their commendable performance in the exams at a ceremony that was held at Houghton hotel.

“Honouring top learners is not an act of vanity but affirmation. As a nation, we affirm that honesty has its rewards. We exalt the virtues of hard work over instant success,” said Motshekga.

How to get your results

Learners can access their results (or register to receive them) in the following ways:

Learners can obtain their results directly from the schools or learning facilities at which the exams were written. These results may only be available after 12h00 on the day.

Learners can access their results directly by logging onto the Department of Basic Education’s website here.

Candidates will have to go through a two-step verification process before receiving confirmation of their registration. A 13-digit ID number and Exam Number will be required for registration. The DBE website is zero-rated, which means it can be accessed whether you have data or not.

Learners can receive their 2021 matric results by SMSing their exam number to 45856. The system will verify their exam number and provide them with their results. The price per SMS is R1.50 and free SMSes do not apply.

Learners can receive their matric results by using the USSD code *120*45856# and entering their exam number to register. The learner’s matric results will then be sent to their phone once they are available. The USSD service will be charged R1.50 per minute.

Download the MatricsMate App for free from Google Play and Apple App Stores.

The 2021 matric results will be published in most of South Africa’s major daily newspapers on 21 January 2022. To find results, users will have to know their exam number.

