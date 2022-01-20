Matric results: Free State retains top spot in class of 2021

Johannesburg – Basic education minister Angie Motshekga has lauded the Free State province for being at the top of the pile for class of 2021, after it achieved a pass rate of 85.7% with an improvement of 0.6%.

It is followed by Gauteng at 82.8% with a decline of 1%, while Western Cape came to the third place with 81.2% with an improvement of 1.3% compared to last year.

The class of 2021 had managed to achieve a commendable 76.4% overall pass rate, which is an improvement of 0.2%.

Motshekga said the class of 2021 must be commended for maintaining this trend, despite the astronomical challenges they faced.

“Despite the difficulties posed by the impact of Covid-19 pandemic for the past two years, the class of 2020 had managed to achieve a commendable 76.2% overall pass rate,” said Motshekga.

“At the helm, we focused on saving lives against the novel Covid-19, while focusing on improving the quality and efficiency learning and teaching outcomes,” she added.

The National Senior Certificate pass rates have consistently been going up from 60% in 2009, to above 70% in recent years.

She said the 2021 bachelor pass, is the highest attained in the entire history of the NSC examinations, but the second highest to that attained in 2019.

“We must state that between 2008 and 2021, the basic education system has produced a total of more than 2.2 million bachelor passes,” said Motshekga.

The bachelor pass for 2021 stood at 117 704, which is equivalent to 46.0%, while national diploma pass had an improvement of 8% from 2020 with 177 704, which represents 25.2%.

Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal contributed a large number of bachelors, with 117 000 respectively.

The number of candidates, who passed with higher certificates stood at 103 859), which represents 14.9%.

Motshekga said there has been an improvement of achievement from three rural province such as KwaZulu-Natal, Eastern Cape and Limpopo.

“It is remarkable to note that the Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and Limpopo – the three most rural provinces in the country, produced a combined total of 121 312 bachelor passes, which is equivalent to 47.4%.

“This is an improvement of 26.6% from 2020, as well as one hundred and three thousand, 103 812 passes with distinction, which is equivalent to 49.0%.

“It is also noteworthy that the Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and Limpopo were also able to produce a combined total of 88 072 passes with diploma, which is equivalent to 49.6%, and an improvement of 23.1% from 2020,” addressed Motshekga.

Motshekga said this kind of consistent and improved performance by the three most rural provinces, clearly illustrates the department’s strive to ensure quality education is provided.

“During last year we said we will prioritise quality learning systems within our department to ensure we address deficiencies that prevents learners to receive quality education,” said Motshekga.

Motshekga said Umalusi has declared that there were no systemic irregularities or report that could have compromised the credibility and integrity of the November 2021 NSC administered by DBE.

Total number of candidates that registered in 2021 culminated to 897 163, which was an increase of 23.6 from 2020, Motshekga said this was a large cohort to present this year.

Motshekga said 733 198 candidates were full time, which is an increase of 20% from last year, while for part-time learners there was an increase of 41.5%, which amounts to 163 965.

The class of 2021 achievements by province, are as follows –

• Free State is the leading province at 85.7%

• Gauteng achieved at 82.8%

• Western Cape achieved 81.2%

• North West achieved at 78.2%

• KwaZulu-Natal achieved at 76.8%

• Mpumalanga achieved at 73.6%

• Eastern Cape achieved at 73.0%

• Northern Cape achieved at 71.4%

• Limpopo achieved at 66.7%

