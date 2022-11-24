Mbeki to present awards to outstanding South Africans

On Friday, the chancellor at Unisa and former president Thabo Mbeki will present various acknowledgement awards to some of outstanding South Africans and Unisa alumni for their contribution to society’s development.

The Chancellor’s Calabash Awards will take place at the Houghton Hotel in Johannesburg, and founder and CEO of the open-source Moodle software project, Dr Martin Dougiamas, will be the keynote speaker.

The Moodle platform consists of a number of products, but the best-known is Moodle LMS, which allows educators in all sectors to create private educational spaces online, filled with tools for collaborative learning.

Dougiamas has a mixed academic background with multiple post-graduate degrees in computer science and education, three honorary doctorates, and is a member of numerous boards around the world.

He is also on the board of Open Education Global and is the founder of the Open Edtech Association.

The candidates to be presented with awards are persons and organisations that have contributed significantly to shaping futures in the service of humanity.

Categories and nominees:

• The Outstanding Educator Award acknowledges the contribution of any outstanding educator who has excelled in or advanced teaching-learning, skills development and/or research in their area of expertise. It will be presented to the Centre of Epidemic Response and Innovation, an academic and research entity that seeks to strengthen Africa’s capacity and response to its own epidemics and pandemics.

• The Outstanding Alumni Award acknowledges an outstanding alumna who has excelled in their area of expertise and has made a significant contribution to society. It will be presented to Zanele Joyce Matlala.

• The Public Servant Award recognises South Africans who have made significant contributions to the service of humanity. It will be presented to Gift of the Givers for social justice, as well as to the national women’s soccer team, Banyana Banyana. The latter will receive the award for their contribution to social cohesion.

• The Unisa Robben Island Alumnus Award recognises the role of political prisoners/activists (men and women) who sacrificed immensely towards the liberation of South Africa. It will be presented to Dr Gaby Thono Magomola, who was incarcerated on Robben Island for participating in anti-apartheid activities.

