MEC Lesufi in shock after Tembisa school deputy principal shot dead

Johannesburg – The Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi expressed with shock after a 50-year-old female deputy principal from Phomolong Secondary School in Tembisa was allegedly shot dead on Friday.

According to information revealed to the department, the incident occurred in the afternoon when she was driving out of the school gate.

“Three gunmen suddenly appeared and allegedly shot her three times through the passenger window,” the department said in a statement.

“Subsequently, she got out of her car trying to evade the hailstorm of bullets, but she fell just beside the car.

One of the gunmen allegedly shot her twice while she was on the ground, and they fled the scene without taking anything from her,” statement read.

Speaking to Sunday World, the Gauteng Education spokesperson Steve Mabona, said the police are investigating the circumstances surrounding this fatal incident.

He furthermore added that their Psycho-Social Unit will visit the school on Monday, 24 January to conduct counselling and support to all those affected by this incident.

“Accordingly, this was a hardworking, dedicated and committed teacher who was also loved by many at school and community,” said Mabona.

Meanwhile, Lesufi has sent words of condolences to the family and the entire school.

“Indeed, the motive of this level of cruelty is unknown, but I’m comforted that this case has been taken over by the Provincial SAPS and as such we are adamant that the perpetrators will be brought to justice,” said MEC Lesufi.

Lesufi is scheduled to visit the school on Monday at 09h00 am, to further verify reports circulating on social media regarding this incident.

“After visiting the school, he will proceed to visit the deputy principal’s family to convey his condolences,” Mabona said.

