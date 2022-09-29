MEC Lesufi to launch learning and teaching campaign in Tsakane

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi is spearheading an educational campaign aimed at ensuring that quality learning and teaching are delivered in schools across the province.

The launch of the quality learning and teaching campaign is expected to take place at the Tsakane Community Hall in Ekurhuleni, east of Johannesburg on Thursday.

“The campaign was developed to coordinate the work of various stakeholders to ensure that education is treated as a societal issue. New ways to make sure that quality education is delivered have emerged,” said the department in a statement.

It added that the campaign will marshal key stakeholders in the delivery of education to ensure a comprehensive response to myriad of challenges facing teaching and learning in Gauteng.

