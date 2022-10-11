Minister appoints independent assessor to probe CUT maleficence

The Central University of Technology (CUT) has pledged to cooperate with an independent assessor appointed by Blade Nzimande, the Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation to probe allegations of maleficence at the Free State institution.

A few weeks ago, Nzimande wrote to CUT chairperson of council, Mathew Rantso, confirming the appointment of professor Norman Duncan to investigate the affairs of the university.

In an internal communication seen by Sunday World, Rantso said the council welcomed Duncan’s appointment and urged the university community to back the investigation.

“CUT will provide the assessor with the necessary support and cooperation during this investigation. Normal university operations will continue as usual, and classes and other activities will not be disrupted,” said Rantso.

“Staff and students are encouraged to focus on their daily activities while the investigation takes place.”

According to government gazette published on Monday, Duncan will probe the circumstances leading to the suspension of the former vice-chancellor to determine if “there was any breach of the fiduciary duty on the part of the council, the disciplinary processes, and his departure from the university”.

Duncan will also investigate the following:

Financial management systems and practices of the institution and its business entities

Human resources policies

The current situation of the university’s governance and executive management structures

The operations of the office of the registrar in relation to the management of academic affairs

Duncan, who works for the University of Pretoria, will have three months to complete the investigation and then report to Nzimande.

CUT last week appointed professor Pamela Dube as its new vice-chancellor and principal. Dube, who has vast knowledge and experience in the higher education sector, will start serving in her new position in January.

