Mmusi Maimane slams DBE Minister Angie Motshekga: “This is a crisis”

Johannesburg – One SA Movement leader, Mmusi Maimane, is not pleased with the Department of Basic Education.

Maimane took to Twitter to discredit the Minister of Basic Education.

He compared the Matric Class of 2021 results produced by the Independent Examination Board (IEB) to the results the minister announced yesterday, 20 January.

Reports show that while the IEB produced over 89% of bachelor pass for the class of 2021, the DBE produced just about 36%. “This is a crisis,” he tweeted.

“She wants us to believe that is good value from the R280 billion that we are spending a year,” he wrote.

Maimane insists that the DBE is misusing the funds which are estimated at about R280 billion.

He raised a procurement concern saying “We know that textbooks don’t arrive, toilets are broken, blackboards are broken, there are no whiteboards”.

Maimane is adamant that the problem is with the DBE leadership, “not the budget” he said.

Not only did he slam the minister’s leadership, but he also provided solutions for this “crisis” in form of a document stored on Dropbox.

Document: South Africa Education Rescue Plan

Loading...

Imagine what we are dealing with ‼️ IEB announced 89.2% bachelors pass in 2021.

‼️ Angie Motshekga announced 36.4% bachelors pass in 2021. She wants us to believe that is good value from the R280 billion that we are spending a year. This is a crisis. #MatricResults — Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) January 20, 2022

There are resources in the basic education system. R280 billion. I am saying very clearly that they are being misused. We know that textbooks don’t arrive, toilets are broken, black boards are broken, there are no white boards. The problem is the leadership not the budget. — Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) January 20, 2022

IEB having all the necessary resources paid for by their parents and private tutors. Public schools dealing with learners who left home in the morning without breakfast and walk 100 miles to get to school. Give Angie a break man your wife be waiting for valentines flowers. — The Philosopher (@NDIMZIN) January 20, 2022

You make valid points but the budget could really make a significant impact if used properly. We did mateic back when the standardized pass mark was 40 and 50% with relatively worse social and domestic conditions. We had capable ministers in government back then, now we don’t! — OG TONY (@OG_FatTony) January 20, 2022

You can't possibly use that to excuse 36%…. the bar is sooo low its embarrassing. And the fact that black ppl go to these schools where we expected to be okay with 36% bachelors bcz its a government school its even more embarrassing — Lee 💫 (@leratoSintwedi) January 20, 2022

