Education

Mmusi Maimane slams DBE Minister Angie Motshekga: “This is a crisis”

By Nompilo Zulu
Mmusi Maimane addresses people in Soweto on June 13, 2015 in Soweto, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images / Daily Sun / Trevor Kunene)

Johannesburg – One SA Movement leader,  Mmusi Maimane, is not pleased with the Department of Basic Education.

Maimane took to Twitter to discredit the Minister of Basic Education.

He compared the Matric Class of 2021 results produced by the Independent Examination Board (IEB) to the results the minister announced yesterday, 20 January.

Reports show that while the IEB produced over 89% of bachelor pass for the class of 2021, the DBE produced just about 36%. “This is a crisis,” he tweeted.

“She wants us to believe that is good value from the R280 billion that we are spending a year,” he wrote.

Maimane insists that the DBE is misusing the funds which are estimated at about R280 billion.

He raised a procurement concern saying “We know that textbooks don’t arrive, toilets are broken, blackboards are broken, there are no whiteboards”.

Maimane is adamant that the problem is with the DBE leadership, “not the budget” he said.

Not only did he slam the minister’s leadership, but he also provided solutions for this “crisis” in form of a document stored on Dropbox.

Document: South Africa Education Rescue Plan

