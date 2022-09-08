Nzimande to launch construction of R105m skills centre

Higher Education and Training Minister, Dr Blade Nzimande, is expected to mark the beginning of construction of the KwaMpumuza Skills Development Centre in Elandskop, Pietermaritzburg on Friday.

Nzimande will be be joined by KwaZulu-Natal premier Nomusa Dube, uMgungundlovu district mayor Mzi Zuma, and Msunduzi municipality mayor Mzimkhulu Thebolla.

The department said the project, which will cost about R105-million, is the first intra-Seta (Sector Education and Training Authority) collaboration infrastructure project undertaken by the Construction Education & Training Authority (Ceta) and Wholesale and Retail Sector Education and Training Authority (W&RSETA).

The department added that the lack of training facilities to produce artisans in KwaZulu-Natal has been identified as a collaborative opportunity that has resulted in the Ceta collaborating with W&RSETA to build a skills development centre.

“The project will benefit the community of Vulindlela and rural communities in the surrounding areas, particularly the youth. Construction of phase one of the project is estimated to be completed in 2024 and about 175 jobs will be created during construction,” the department said.

The centre will be constructed on a 27-hectare piece of land and comprise an administration block that includes the retail business hub; engineering and Ceta-related trades workshops fully equipped for technical training (trade test centre), warehousing, farming, and agro-processing, among others.

“Additionally, the college plans a multi-purpose centre, which will generate income for the centre. Students will receive practical training and graduates from uMgungundlovu Technical Vocational Education and Training College will be part of the staff complement.”

