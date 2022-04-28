E-edition
Police confiscate weapons, dagga during raid at Leondale High School

By Anelisa Sibanda
Leondale High School//Image: Twitter

Leondale High School pupils on the east of Johannesburg were caught napping when the police conducted a raid on Thursday and confiscated dangerous weapons, dagga, and cigarettes.

This after 36 pupils were suspended a week ago after a video of them smoking dagga within the school premises went viral on social media.

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi visited the school after calls for action intensified. He held a meeting with school management and later said the pupils would be subjected to a disciplinary hearing this week.

On Thursday, Lesufi showed appreciation and thanked the police for their partnership with the provincial department of basic education. He also congratulated them for the successful raid at the troubled school.

For more education news from Sunday World, click here.

