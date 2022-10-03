Prof Pamela Dube is CUT’s new vice-chancellor and principal

The Central University of Technology (CUT) in Free State has appointed professor Pamela Dube as its new vice-chancellor and principal.

Dube, who has vast knowledge and experience in the higher education sector, will start serving in her new position in January. She has built partnerships and led strategic engagements at different levels, which include student leadership development support initiatives.

She has also achieved academic excellence in addition to her substantive experience at the executive level. Dube has initiated effective relationship-building approaches with academic, governmental and business partners.

Currently, she is serving as deputy vice-chancellor: student development and support at the University of Western Cape.

An accomplished leader in academia having attained numerous qualifications from national and international universities, Dube is a graduate of the University of Siegen in Germany, where she worked after completing her doctoral degree.

CUT council chairperson Mathew Rantso said: “The university council is grateful for the meaningful participation of all stakeholders within the university to her appointment. On behalf of the university community, I wish to thank her for taking up this offer and availing herself to lead our institution toward and beyond Vision 2030.”

Rantso added that the acting vice-chancellor and principal will continue to provide his leadership role to the university until the end of December 2022.

“On behalf of the council, I want to thank him for his exceptional service and leadership during an important period of transition, and I look forward to the continued support of management, including university stakeholders, toward the appointment of professor Dube,” said Rantso.

For more education news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author