Professor Phakeng wins inaugural Africa Education Medal

University of Cape Town vice-chancellor professor Mamokgethi Phakeng has won the inaugural Africa Education Medal.

The Africa Education Medal recognises the work of changemakers who transform education on the continent, basic and higher education. The nominees included educators, school administrators, civil society leaders, public servants, government officials, political leaders, technologists and innovators.

Phakeng was chosen from 10 other finalists from across the continent including former president of Tanzania Jakaya Kikwete.

She is one of the world’s leading scholars in mathematics education, having become the first black female South African to achieve a PhD in mathematics education in 2002.

Her research focuses on language practices in multilingual mathematics classrooms and has proven to be influential in post-colonial Africa and post-apartheid South Africa.

She has also won many other awards including the Order of the Baobab (silver) conferred on her by former president Jacob Zuma in April 2016. She was named the most influential woman academic in Africa by CEO magazine in 2014, and in 2020 was included in Forbes’ inaugural list of the 50 most powerful women in Africa.

This year, Phakeng became the first African to be elected chair of the International Alliance of Research Universities, and is set to succeed professor Stephen J Toope, vice-chancellor of the University of Cambridge.

“It is the greatest honour to be recognised for my life’s passion. Quality education is the key to Africa’s future and I’m so grateful to HP, Intel and Microsoft for this award that I hope will inspire others across our continent to further the cause of African education,” said Phakeng.

