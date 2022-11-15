PSL players graduate from Gordon Institute of Business Science

The class of 2022 Premier Soccer League (PSL) transition programme saw a few league players proudly graduating this week.

The course, specificall created by the Gordon Institute of Business Science in Johannesburg, was set in motion by the PSL and MultiChoice.

According to the PSL, the course aims to empower professional soccer players with the knowledge and skills to find suitable careers after their retirement from football.

On Monday, Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune, Orlando Pirates playmaker Vincent Pule, Linda Mntambo from Sekhukhune United and many other players went across the stage to receive their certificates from PSL chairman Irvin Khoza.

An ecstatic Khune, who graduated from University of Pretoria’s Gordon Institute of Business Science, posted his meritorious moment, to the delight of his wife who congratulated him and expressed how proud she is of him.

Khune thanked her wife of the support she has given him since the programme started.

Mntambo also took to Instagram to share his delight.

“We had [many] challenges but we were resilient enough to not give up. We showed commitment, discipline, dedication and most importantly consistency, which is what got us to the finish line,” wrote Mntambo.

