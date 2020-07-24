Pupil shoots himself after suspension from school

An 18-year-old pupil shot himself after he was he allegedly suspended from a local high school on Wednesday 22 July.

The incident took place yesterday at about 11am at Mhlaba Cross village outside Tzaneen.

According to a statement by police, the deceased used his late grandfather’s pistol to end his life.

The Limpopo Provincial Police Commissioner Nneke Ledwaba has since condemned the incident and instructed police to probe how the firearm ended up in the deceased’s hands.

Police spokesperson Motlafela Mojapelo said the deceased, Glen Mboweni, was apparently suspended from the local high school on Wednesday 22 July 2020 for allegedly assaulting a fellow learner.

“His body was found in one of the rooms by a family member. The police were called and on arrival, they found the grandfather’s firearm next to the deceased,” he said

Ledwaba said, “The provisions of the Firearms Control Act prescribe the safe keeping of firearms and also spell out the disposal procedure in case the firearm owner passes on, to prevent them from falling into the wrong hands,” said General Ledwaba. “I have therefore accordingly directed the District Commissioner to assign an experienced detective to Investigate this incident and also probe the movement of this firearm, with a view of establishing any possible charges that can be preferred against any individual(s).

Mojapelo said the firearm has been confiscated.

“An Inquest docket has been opened and police investigations are continuing,” he said.

Meta Mphahlele