Report into pupils’ drowning fingers principal’s negligence

Disciplinary processes are already underway against the principal of Daveyton Skills School following investigations into a drowning incident. A scathing report on the drowning of two pupils during a school excursion found that she acted autonomously to send the children on the trip.

Neither the teachers, school management team nor the Gauteng department of education (GDE) were involved in the trip that resulted in the death of two pupils.

Thembi Letsoalo has been reporting to the district office while department probed the incident. The department is probing the circumstances that led to the drowning of two pupils. Letsoalo faces the possibility of suspension.

Never followed procedure before trip

The investigation found that she did not apply for permission for the school to take pupils on an excursion. This is required by GDE regulations on school outings. Her actions put children in harm’s way.

She also sent a lone social worker to oversee the children. Regulations require the presence of one female teacher per 20 girls, or one male teacher per 20 boys.

This was revealed by Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane at the release of the report. The report follows the probe into the drowning of two pupils, Siphamandla Peterson, 15, and Sibusiso Sibiya, 17. They drowned during a school trip.

Peterson and Sibiya drowned on April 15 while attending a discipline camp. The camp was run by NGO Rising Stars Generation in Centurion, Tshwane Pretoria. It camp started on April 12, and the pupils were scheduled to return on the day of the tragedy.

The report of the investigation was released at the school situated in Daveyton, Benoni on Tuesday. The investigation was instituted by the GDE in late April. An independent investigative law firm, Seanego Attorneys, conducted the investigation.

Thembekile Graham, of Seanego Attorneys, said Sibiya drowned while trying to save Peterson.

She said one of the facilitators almost drowned in the process. However, he was saved and subsequently resuscitated.

School never applied to GDE for trip

“The school did not submit any application for the trip. This is required in terms of Regulation 7 of the Tour Regulations on Domestic and International Tours for Learners at Public Schools. Crucial safety measures were, as a result, not adhered to by the school. And which could not be identified and corrected by the department,” she said.

The report was scathing on the conduct of the principal.

“The conduct of the principal is concerning. The principal’s reason for not complying with the regulations is that she did not know about these regulations. We find her version concerning. Especially because there were at least two occasions whereby the department emphasised the importance of complying with the regulations. Such as making a formal application three months prior to the trip,” she said.

“We were provided with the e-mail attaching the memo with the details of all the recipients. The Daveyton Skills School was included in the list of recipients, addressed to the principal on 30 January 2024. To add further, we also received a copy of the acknowledgment of the memo. [It was] signed by the principal, dated 5 February 2024.”

The report found that the school management team had no role in the planning of the trip. They were merely informed about the trip by the principal.

Stringent safety and tour regulations recommended

Among the recommendations, the firm said the GDE must have accredited service providers. These must have gone through proper procurement processes. They must also be verified to possess the necessary skills and qualifications. These service providers must have capabilities and abilities to provide the required services.

“The safety regulations and tour regulations [must] be stringent and impose responsibilities on the school. To make arrangements for pre-trip inspections prior to tours being undertaken.

“The department should report Rising Stars to the Department of Social Development.”

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content