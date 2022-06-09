Sensational King Nuba bags second qualification in education

Social media sensation King Nuba, born Yamkela Ndabezinhle Nuba, this week obtained his post-graduate certificate in education from the Walter Sisulu University in the Eastern Cape.

It is his second qualification after he completed the adult basic education and training programme at the university’s Butterworth campus in 2021.

“I am extremely happy because this is my first physical graduation, an opportunity that Covid-19 [regulations] denied me with my previous qualification,” he said.

Nuba gained fame when he started circulating funny but relatable content on social media. He also released a single titled Wathi UMM, which has garnered 260 000 views on YouTube alone, and made a cameo appearance on e.tv’s Imbewu: The Seed.

Nuba, who has since pursued acting, comedy, and music, shared that he hopes to secure a decent position as a professional teacher, but also wants to continue entertaining the nation as a side hustle.

See some of his videos below:

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author