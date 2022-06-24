‘Sounds of Celebration’ back on Mzansi’s entertainment calendar

Education Africa is back with the ninth edition of the Sounds of Celebration Music Extravaganza after being halted by the Covid-19 lockdowns.

The concert will be virtual from June 26 but only premier for viewing on July 3 under the name That’s Life!

This year, the concert will aim to celebrate social cohesion and the children taking part are open to an opportunity of showcasing their talent alongside the Ndlovu Youth Choir and the duo, Pops Mohamed and Dave Reynolds.

Participating friends of Education Africa include The Boys and Girls Clubs of Vrededorp and Protea Glen, Goede Hoop from Reiger Park, and the Alumni All Stars Marimba Band.

Education Africa marimba specialist and musical director Joan Lithgow said it was important to host the celebration in a month that remembers the need for education in a sense that children would understand.

“Education Africa is all about empowering our youth to become better citizens through our various projects. Our holistic marimba training programme that is implemented in our marimba hubs does just this. We offer hope and artistic opportunities through our 19 marimba hubs,” said Lithgow.

The concert is part of the Education Africa International Arts and Culture, which offers free marimba lessons to vulnerable children plus an opportunity to perform at the concert and the Education Africa International Marimba & Arts and Culture Steelpan Festival.

