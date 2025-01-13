‘Study groups helped us ace 2024 matric examination’

Study groups, reading late into the night, and knowing when to take a break helped some of the top achievers in the 2024 matric class pass their exams with distinction.

Sivikele Majebe, Kwazi Sitsheke, Maselesele Lalamani, and Thobeka Langa are among the country’s 39 top achievers for the 2024 matric class.

They expressed their excitement to Sunday World about being named the top performers.

Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube announced the top matric achievers during a ministerial breakfast session on Monday at the MTN Innovation Centre in Fairland, Randburg.

The 39 top achievers attended the breakfast session with their parents and other family members.

Majebe (16) expressed his happiness at being acknowledged as a top achiever.

“I am a bit nervous and excited at the same time. This recognition will open doors for me, such as going to university and getting a job,” said Majebe.

Majebe, who is from Willowvale, studied in the Eastern Cape at Xolilizwe Senior Secondary School. He said he wants to study actuarial sciences at Wits University.

Study groups aided 18-year-old Sitsheke of Tutor Ndamase Senior Secondary School in the Eastern Cape.

“I was studying together with my friends, and we helped each other with the workload. We assisted each other with concepts we did not understand,” Sitsheke, who hails from Libode in the Eastern Cape, said.

Walking side by side with her parents, 17-year-old Lalamani from Tshivhase Secondary School in Thohoyandou, Limpopo, said she is thrilled about being acknowledged as a top achiever.

Sky’s the limit for Lalamani

“This is surreal for me, and I am excited to be here and to get this recognition,” said Lalamani.

“A lot of people played the role of supporting me in my matric year: my parents, my teachers, and my classmates. I am grateful that I am a top achiever.”

Lalamani stated that she hopes to study astronomy at the University of Cape Town in 2025. Her favourite subjects are mathematics, life sciences, and physical sciences.

According to Langa (17), a student at JM Ntsime Secondary School in Mogwase, North West, being acknowledged as a top achiever brings joy.

“I have put my school and province on the map. I hope I am the number one top achiever. I worked hard and even studied during the night so that I could succeed,” Langa said.

She added that she wants to study chemical engineering at the University of Pretoria in 2025.

Gwarube lavished praise on the top performers of the 2024 matric year, stating that they had shown tenacity, resolve, and diligence in reaching their goals.

The minister was joined by the department’s director-general, Hubert Mweli, and her deputy, Dr Reginah Mhaule.

Long, hard hours have paid off

“We are here to honour your brilliance and individual brilliance. Your long, hard hours and tears have paid off. Well done,” Gwarube said.

“I am filled with energy and beaming with hope; congratulations. The future of South Africa is in your hands.

“This is a beautiful privilege. This is not a daunting task but an exciting task. We want to see you doing amazing things and living an impact.”

According to Gwarube, the class of 2024 did well in spite of the Covid-19 difficulties.

The 2024 matric class began high school (grade 8) in 2020, when the country was undergoing strict lockdowns and seeing an increase in Covid-19 cases.

As a result, schools had to close for a few months.

Gwarube expressed gratitude to the parents of the matriculants for their support throughout the 2024 academic year.

Gwarube will reveal the 2024 matric class pass rate at Mosaiek Church in Fairland, Randburg, at 6pm. The 2023 matric pass rate was 82.9%.

