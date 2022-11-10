Submitting your first assignment on time, an indicator of success

A research project conducted by academics at the Independent Institute of Education (IIE) has found that first-year students who failed modules did not submit their first assignments.

Dr Gillian Mooney, the dean of academic support and development at the IIE, which is the largest provider of private higher education in South Africa, said there is a simple indicator of the future success of a student.

“It turned out that whether a student handed in their first assignment completed and on time, was a high indicator of their readiness and likely success,” she said.

Mooney said the study, a long-term research project with several parts, started last year after two academics at IIE analysed the data of students who had failed modules and found that those students who failed did not hand in their first assignment.

When engaged, she said, most of them said the reason for non-submission was “running out of time”.

“It was also considered that the reason for non-submission may have been as a result of not knowing what to do, [that is] lacking the requisite academic skills and the fallout from the lockdown era,” Mooney said.

She said the IIE introduced the Empower Programme this year as a result of the findings to assist first-year students.

“The programme is offered to first-year students during their first week at varsity which deals with issues such how to work with resources, how to adjust to a student mindset, time management, understanding assessments, reading and research, presentation skills and future planning,” she said adding that it takes three to eight weeks.

As part of the research project, Mooney said students complete a questionnaire before they participate in the Empower Programme and after completing it.

“The survey conducted before and after the students participated in the programme show that before the survey 45% of students believed that lecturers were responsible for their success compared to 22% after the programme.

“Before, 79% of first years believed it was the duty of lecturers to ensure students submit work on time, compared to 31% thereafter. Initially, 79% of students considered it acceptable to get other students to complete or do part of their projects or assignments for them, compared to 19% after the programme,” Mooney said.

Mooney said she believes that this latest research is helping to close the gap between the knowledge that students need additional support, and the actual support that will get them set for study success.

She said they are in the process of assessing whether the programme is making a difference and planning the interventions for next year.

