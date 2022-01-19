Top matric achiever to fly SA flag higher at Harvard University

Johannesburg – Despite setbacks that the class of matric 2021 faced due to the Covid-19 pandemic, there are some students who excelled to stand out as top achievers last year.

Amongst the top achievers for the Independent Examinations Board (IEB) results, is St John’s College pupil, Sazi Bongwe, who achieved an impressive average result of 95,9% and nine distinctions.

He will be flying the South African fly higher in the United States of America (USA), after being admitted by Harvard University to further his studies.

Bongwe, who enters a stepping stone phase of Mzansi’s brilliant innovators, follows the footsteps of the country’s then top achievers such as Siya Xusa, Nicholas Brinkmann, and Rheede Erasmus.

Speaking on how he excelled in 2021, Bongwe said he worked tirelessly to put hard work into his studies, consistency, and ensuring the prioritisation of his work.

“I got nine distinctions in all nine subjects, and by seeing these blistering results left me in joy, even my mom was excited,” said the matric achiever.

Bongwe said that he had confidence over his matric results, and he was determined to score distinctions.

“It’s so difficult to put into words all that I’m feeling and thinking right now. I do know that gratitude is a huge part of that,” he said over his results. “When I reflect on my time at St John’s, Harvard feels like the next step. Aside from gratitude, it’s just pure joy, excitement, and hope. “I can’t say a thank you big enough, this place means so much to me and I’ll never be too far away. I’m unbelievably excited for this next chapter of my life and what it holds,” he said. Bongwe said he will explore a variety of degrees, as Harvard doesn’t have limitations, but he is earmarked to study Applied Macroeconomics, which he believes is a unique qualification to have in his life or social studies. Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

