Top matric achiever to fly SA flag higher at Harvard University

Johannesburg – Despite setbacks that the class of matric 2021 faced due to the Covid-19 pandemic, there are some students who excelled to stand out as top achievers last year.
Amongst the top achievers for the Independent Examinations Board (IEB) results, is St John’s College pupil, Sazi Bongwe, who achieved an impressive average result of 95,9% and nine distinctions.
He will be flying the South African fly higher in the United States of America (USA), after being admitted by Harvard University to further his studies.
Bongwe, who enters a stepping stone phase of Mzansi’s brilliant innovators, follows the footsteps of the country’s then top achievers such as Siya Xusa, Nicholas Brinkmann, and Rheede Erasmus.
Speaking on how he excelled in 2021, Bongwe said he worked tirelessly to put hard work into his studies, consistency, and ensuring the prioritisation of his work.
“I got nine distinctions in all nine subjects, and by seeing these blistering results left me in joy, even my mom was excited,” said the matric achiever.
Bongwe said that he had confidence over his matric results, and he was determined to score distinctions.