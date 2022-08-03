TUT launches gender desk to tackle hate crime against women

The Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) has set up a gender-based violence framework in response to rising incidents of hate crime against women and girls in the country, as well as in institutions of higher learning.

Manoko Mogoroga, a psychologist with specialised expertise and experience in the field, has been assigned the role of working with the new gender desk to offer assistance to affected students. The newly established structure will be located at the university’s arts campus.

“TUT is a progressive institution and we want to ensure that the students and staff have the opportunity to receive advice and counselling in a safe space where they can talk about gender-based violence-related experiences, whether physical, emotional or psychological with a qualified psychologist,” said professor Nalini Moodley-Diar, executive dean of the faculty of arts and design.

Moodley-Diar said the launch of the gender desk shows the seriousness that the faculty has attached to issues related to sexual harassment, violence and femicide, adding that the faculty has adopted a zero-tolerance stance against such behaviour.

All students at the university’s Pretoria campuses will also have access to the service that will serve as a test run for the inclusion of more gender desks in other campuses.

She added: “Students are invited to take advantage of this platform to receive expert advice about any gender-based violence and femicide-related experiences they might have. To understand and make sense of these experiences, talk to someone you can trust and who will provide expert guidance in your time of need.”

