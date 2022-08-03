UCT Online High School launches Cambridge qualification

The University of Cape Town (UCT) Online High School, one of the biggest in Africa, is growing in leaps and bounds a year after its establishment.

On Wednesday, the online school announced that it is the first on the continent to have the Cambridge International qualification, and noted that it aims to make the qualification easily accessible and affordable.

Cambridge International qualifications are accepted at more than 2 000 tertiary institutions across 160 countries including top-ranking universities in the US, the UK, Africa, and across the globe.

In a zoom meeting, UCT Online High School deputy principal Sipho Mpisane said that the institution is proud of its rapid growth in the education sector.

“Five thousand CAPS learners later, we are immensely pleased to be able to offer an additional curriculum in the form of Cambridge Assessment International Education, and it will be the most affordable.

“This is one of the most prestigious international curriculums recognised by over 2 000 tertiary institutions worldwide including all major local universities. In our growth, we will also be releasing our first batch of matriculants in 2023,” said Mpisane.

Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng, the vice-chancellor at UCT, said the institution is proud to offer the qualification to learners in South Africa and beyond.

“As a fully accredited Cambridge school in South Africa, we will expand our reach and start with our closest neigbours to the rest of the African continent, and we are only getting started,” said Phakeng.

Christine Özden, chief executive of Cambridge Assessment International Education, said: “We are delighted to announce that the UCT Online High School has joined our global community of Cambridge schools and we look forward to a long and productive relationship with them.”

