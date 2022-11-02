UCT ranked one of the best universities across the world

The University of Cape Town (UCT) continues to fly the South African flag higher after it was ranked first in Africa by US News & World Report Best Global Universities Rankings.

The university has been placed in the top 100 for five subjects, including an outstanding position in the top 25 for infectious diseases.

UCT was assessed to be one of the best places in the world to study infectious diseases and was also among the top 100 in four additional areas: immunology; psychiatry/psychology; public, environmental and occupational health; and social sciences and public health.

UCT vice-chancellor professor Mamokgethi Phakeng said: “UCT achieves such excellent results in global rankings year after year because of the high calibre of our academics and researchers, backed by excellent professional and support staff, to serve the cream of our continent’s students as we tackle the challenges facing Africa through African solutions. Everyone at UCT can be proud to share in this distinction.”

UCT jumped up 21 places to 77th for clinical and health in the rankings by subject. Another four UCT subjects ranked in the top 200. UCT was placed in the top 200 for an additional four subjects: social sciences (101–125 band); education (151–175 band); law (151–175 band); and life sciences (151–175 band).

Early in October, UCT climbed 23 places and retained its top spot on the continent in this year’s world university rankings. The university now sits at 160th globally, up from 183rd place in 2021.

