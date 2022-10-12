UCT retains top position in latest world university rankings

The University of Cape Town (UCT) has climbed 23 places and retained its top spot on the continent in this year’s world university rankings published by Times Higher Education on Wednesday.

UCT now sits at 160th position globally, up from 183rd place in the previous year. UCT vice-chancellor professor Mamokgethi Phakeng said as an institution, they are proud.

“[We congratulate the] UCT community for the hard and excellent work they do that has led to this result. UCT competes globally with institutions that have considerably more resources than we do, which makes this result all the more remarkable,” said Phakeng.

“As a university in the global South, we are particularly pleased to retain our standing internationally while at the same time prioritising and serving the critical needs of the global South and the people living here, priorities which are not usually recognised in global rankings.”

In the area of research – its volume, income and reputation – UCT also ranked in the top 200 globally.

The university’s performance improved for two indicators: the research reputation survey and the ratio of papers to academic staff. The former demonstrates UCT’s growing positive reputation among leading international academics.

“It is gratifying to see UCT’s reputation in both research and in teaching and learning grow, which is recognition of the important role African institutions are playing in the global knowledge project as institutions the world over address the grand challenges.”

