UJ announces professorial inauguration of renowned Mcebisi Ndletyana

Political scholar and renowned commentator Mcebisi Ndletyana will on Tuesday be inaugurated as the professor of political science, the University of Johannesburg (UJ) said on Friday.

UJ vice-chancellor and principal, professor Tshilidzi Marwala, said each year UJ appoints “brilliant new professors” who give a public lecture as part of their promotion. This represents a significant milestone in their academic career.

“We congratulate professor Ndletyana for this momentous occasion in his career, and we look forward to his insights into the socio-political and economic discourses of our country and beyond,” said Marwala.

The topic of Ndletyana’s inaugural lecture is titled Public Institutions and Political Culture: An Offshoot of History and Exigencies of the Moment.

“The comment is not without justification. More than 80% of the municipalities are dysfunctional. Public funds are wasted, and reports of corruption are widespread. The culprits carry out their malfeasance brazenly with a sense of impunity,” said Ndletyana.

He said the lecture would provide a different perspective beyond moral condemnation, adding that some of the institutional mechanisms were introduced as transient tools to overcome the problems of the time.

“Instead of being adapted to the subsequently changed circumstances, these measures were allowed to gain a measure of permanency.”

For more education news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author