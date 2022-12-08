UJ offers to help missing middle students with registration fees

The University of Johannesburg (UJ) has kicked off its campaign to assist missing middle students with their 2023 registration fees.

Titled “Double our Future Impact”, the campaign aims to help 10 000 students for the next academic year. UJ’s vice-chancellor and principal, professor Letlhokwa Mpedi, has already pledged R50 000 towards the fundraising campaign.

Mpedi said he is pained whenever he comes across academically deserving students scrambling to raise funding towards their registration fees. “There is nothing more depressing than watching academically deserving students struggling to register simply because they don’t have the financial means,” Mpedi said.

The university said the “Double our Future Impact” campaign has been running for more than a decade, and over 5 000 academically deserving “missing middle” students have been assisted with their registration fees.

“The Double our Future Impact is an extension of the university’s funding drive, as many students face financial exclusion, which can adversely impact the future.

“This campaign not only aims to assist students with registration fees, but it also seeks to create the next generation of leaders for South Africa who can meaningfully contribute towards improving the economy and nation-building. As they say in Sepedi: Gofa ke go fega [giving is investing].”

Mpedi added that it has been encouraging to see the extraordinary goodwill of the business and industry leaders, as well as the public sector supporting the university in its initiative to help the needy and deserving students.

“We are deeply grateful for the timely response and generous contributions, and appeal to the public sector and industry to continue to support UJ to reach its goals through the ‘Double our Future Impact’ campaign.”

