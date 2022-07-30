UNISA grants champions Banyana Banyana bursaries

The University of South Africa will be granting WAFCON champions Banyana Banyana bursary opportunities to pursue their studies.

Unisa will offer a special bursary programme for the twenty-three players. The terms and conditions of the offer will be communicated to the recipients and will commence in January 2023.

Prof LenkaBula, the Principal and Vice Chancellor of Unisa said: “We hope that in the same manner that Banyana have inspired the nation, this small gesture will inspire young girls and boys to believe in sport, virtues of discipline and excellence and that there are long term benefits and rewards associated with such virtues.”

Unisa will communicate the details of the official handover ceremony to the South African Football Association(SAFA) leadership and the public.

