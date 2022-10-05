Unsung heroes and nurturers celebrated on World Teachers’ Day

As countries around the globe celebrate World Teachers’ Day on Wednesday, Sunday World spoke to three teachers who paid tribute to educators who shaped their lives.

Maths teacher Kefilwe Radebe describes being a teacher as a calling, saying she could have chosen any profession, but she felt compelled to teach.

Radebe – who has a Bachelor of Science (BSc) in Mathematics and Chemistry from the University of Cape Town, BSc Honours in Water Utilisation from the University of Pretoria and a Postgraduate Certificate in Education from the University of South Africa – singles out her high school maths teacher as a source of inspiration and role model in the kind of teacher she wants to become.

“Mr Rampersad was consistent and always there no matter what was happening in his life. It also didn’t matter what was happening at the school or outside the school, he was always in class ready to teach and to assist,” said 31-year-old Radebe.

Radebe, who has been a teacher for two years at Mohloli Maths, Science and ICT School of Specialisation in Sharpeville, Vereeniging, with a focus in maritime, said Rampersad taught her maths at Southview High School in Lenasia, south of Soweto, from grade 10 to 12.

“It is this level of excellence, commitment and consistency that inspires me now as a teacher,” she shared.

Sesh Mbila, an award-winning mechanical technology teacher who last month left teaching after more than two decades to join the district office in Benoni as a subject specialist, counts a colleague as one of the people who have enriched his career.

Mbila said when one day he decided to sit in and observe his colleague, physical science teacher Mr Tswai teaching, his perspective on teaching changed.

Mbila, who was a mechanical technology teacher at Rhodesfield, a school of specialisation with a focus in aviation in Kempton Park, said Tswai’s delivery of the content and going beyond the subject scope to ensure his pupils understand and enjoy physical science inspired his approach to teaching.

“He was very wide in terms of delivery of content. It motivated me to take the same approach in my classes and give learners more, so that they can better grasp the subject,” he said.

Mbila has received the award for best grade 12 mechanical technology educator in the Ekurhuleni north district in 2014.

In the same year the school, which was launched in 2018 as a school of specialisation with a focus on aviation, was awarded the best grade 12 mechanical technology achievement award.

Banothile Mokati, who has been teaching for 28 years, said she had not planned on being a teacher, but circumstances forced her to become one.

Mokati, a foundation phase teacher, said she wakes up each day to give it her all in the education of her pupils, adding that she views her role as that of nation-building.

