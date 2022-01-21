Johannesburg- The matriculants class of 2021 have fought a good fight and came out triumphant, despite the challenges posed by Covid-19 and rotational learning, they have managed to achieve a 76.4% pass rate which meant a 0.2% increase when compared to the class of 2020.

Last night, department of Basic Education Minister, Angie Motshekga with her deputy Dr Reginah Mhaule congratulated the class of 2021 and awarded the learner who came at the top.

“For the past ten years, the NSC pass rates have consistently been going up from 60% in 2009, to above 70% in recent years. The Class of 2021 must be commended for maintaining this trend, despite the astronomical challenges they faced,” Motshekga said.

Below is a list of the top-performing matriculants in 2021:

Ulrich le Roux from Pearl Boys High School in the Western Cape Zanokuhle Dlepu from St Vincent School for the deaf in the Gauteng province Gift Makosha Mabzwi from Sj Van Der Merwe THS in Limpopo Innocent Josia Mathonsi from DD Mabuza CHS in Mpumalanga Lethabo Maleka from Setotolwane in Limpopo

Watch what some of the top achievers had to say below:

[WATCH] Here is what the 2021 overall NSC top learner, Ulrich le Roux had to say. Overwhelmed with emotions and excitement, Ulrich said this was unexpected. #MatricResults #Classof2021 pic.twitter.com/ZQRGqficC8 — @SAgovnews (@SAgovnews) January 21, 2022

Top Grade 12 learner in Technical Sciences, Innocent Mathonsi from DD Mabuza CHS urges the Class of 2022 to work hard, start preparing early and forget about the challenges brought on by the pandemic. #MatricResults #Classof2021 pic.twitter.com/HqEZEp97K6 — @SAgovnews (@SAgovnews) January 21, 2022

