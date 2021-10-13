Wits SRC says no to forced vaccinations

Johannesburg- The Student Representative Council at University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg has vowed to reject forced vaccination on students and staff.

The Senior Executive released a proposed mandatory vaccination framework.

Amongst many other things on it, the framework states that the staff and students who choose to not vaccinate on constitutional grounds will be subjected to weekly testing for SARS-CoV2 infection irrespective of whether they have Covid-19 symptoms or not, at their own cost.

According to a statement released by the SRC secretary-general Nhlonipho Nxumalo, the SRC rejects the SARS-CoV2 on the basis that, the framework imposes mandatory vaccination to the poor and the working class as they are required to pay the SARS-CoV2 test on a weekly basis, failure to do that will result in the individual not having access to the premises.

“Students and staff members who do not have the capital to pay these weekly tests will miss either activities they must perform or succumb to the vaccination against their will. This then makes the constitutional freedom of choice exclusive to the rich. We reject the proposal, we reject social isolation of students and workers after being required to prove that they are not infected through the screening and weekly SARS-CoV2,” the statement reads.

The statement further said that the institution continues to make access to it’s premises a privilege to the rich by all means necessary.

“We would like to emphasize that we reject any exclusion that targets the poor and isolates individuals,” the statement continued.

Coceka Magubeni