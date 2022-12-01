Xhakaza’s exit swings doors open for Lukhele at UCT

Director and principal of University of Cape Town (UCT) Online High School, Yandiswa Xhakaza, has stepped down from her roles as executive head of school and chief academic officer and will be replaced by Banele Lukhele with immediate effect.

“As a result of both the size and modality, the organisational structure of the school is very different from what Yandiswa expected,” UCT said in a statement on Wednesday.

“These differences also include the role of the principal, which in the case of UCT Online High School is predominantly externally focused, with a significant amount of relationships with the broader university, government, examination bodies, corporate companies and philanthropy.

“Yandiswa leaves UCT Online High School in pursuit of a more hands-on and operational role for her next career chapter.”

Lukhele will be joined by Sipho Mpisane as head of school for the CAPS curriculum and Tessa Venter as head of school for international curricula.

“Together, Banele, Sipho and Tessa lead a team of subject specialists, learning facilitators and support coaches who will enable every learner to realise their full potential as they study with the school.

“Banele, Sipho and Tessa have a range and depth of experience that is particularly appropriate for our innovative approach to education.”

Lukhele holds an Honours degree in Music, majoring in composition, from the University of the Witwatersrand, a Diploma in Sound Engineering and a Masters in Curriculum, Instruction and Assessment from Walden University in the United States, which she earned by studying online.

“As director of faculty at UCT Online High School, Banele has played a pivotal role in onboarding our team of teaching and learning specialists, for which she is widely respected. Banele has had a central role in designing and implementing the comprehensive suite of enhancements that are being implemented ahead of the 2023 school year.

“Redefining the former role of principal as executive head of school and combining this responsibility with the position of chief academic officer will signal and strengthen our commitment to leadership through a culture of continual improvement in our service to our learners and their families.”

On accepting her appointment, Lukhele shared: “This is an exciting next step for me, as being a part of UCT Online High School has been pivotal in my growth as an innovative educator.

“My first priorities in this role will be, first, reinforcing the application of data-driven teaching and learning through initiatives such as training and collaborative reflection; and second, driving community awareness.

“Many people may shy away from online learning because they do not fully understand this. I would like to spend time driving awareness of the work that we do and how it can make a positive impact in learners’ lives.”

Valenture Institute CEO and founder Rob Paddock backed the appointments.

“I am so pleased that Banele has agreed to serve as executive head of school and chief academic officer. As director of faculty, Banele has been at the centre of this, the first year of the UCT Online High School,” said Paddock.

“Always calm and considered, she has won widespread respect for her insights, the support and wisdom she has brought to her team and her steadfast commitment to our vision for a new era of schooling.

“She has also been instrumental in designing and implementing the significant enhancements that we are busy introducing for the new school year. I can think of no one better to take us into the next school year, and beyond.”

The online high school will also be welcoming its first National Senior Certificate grade 12 class, inaugurating its adult matric offering and launching its Cambridge International curriculum.

