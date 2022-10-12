Ex-Y presenter Kea Zawadi releases ‘Love High’ EP

Former Y presenter, Kea Zawadi, has released an EP titled Love High, which she said was written from the bottom of her heart.

With this body of work, Zawadi hopes to share the exciting moments she enjoyed in love and give hope to anyone looking for love.

The 25-year-old, whose real name is Keamogetswe Mongake, said the EP is centred around a bunch of love stories she’s been through.

“The songs just made it known what it feels like to be on the peak of love and feeling like you are in some sort of alternative universe, because love can really take you there, it takes you to a different dimension,” said Zawadi.

“There is a lot of music right now that is all about other things. About money, girls, clubbing, hate, shooting and drugs – and I really just wanted to give people an experience of just love, to experience and to feel it through music.”

The two-time award-nominated radio personality confirmed that she is officially off the air but is using this time to nurture her music journey.

She said releasing the five-track album made her believe that she can achieve all she dreams of in the music industry.

“An illustrious music career has always been a secret ambition of mine, since I was 10 years old. It was in 2008 and my primary school was preparing for their school concert which we called Revue back then, and I just remember being picked for a lot of lead performances,” she shared.

