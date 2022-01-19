REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
E-edition
Subscribe
VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
Education

A year can be a matter of life and death for the poor

By Phumla Mkize

Johannesburg – The Department of Basic Education has set next year as the deadline for the eradication of pit latrines at schools.

Two years does not seem like a long time, especially if you have been waiting for 27 years for this basic human right. But two years – even a single year – in education is a very long time.

It can determine whether a child stays in school or misses it for several days each month if it is a girl or woman teacher.

It can also determine whether a child drops out completely.

It can also be a matter of life and death, as we have experienced with five-year-old Michael Komape, who died in 2014 at Mahlodumela Primary School in Limpopo, after falling into a pit latrine.

Author

Latest News

Most Read Posts

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Sunday World Notifications Would you like to receive notifications on latest updates? No Yes