ANC faction war brewing in KZN amid list manipulation accusations

Johannesburg – An electoral nightmare looms for the ANC in eThekwini as the party’s alliance partners refuse to endorse the names of candidates submitted to the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) to contest as ward councillors and proportional representatives (PR).

At the heart of the furore is a bitter battle over who will be the next mayor of eThekwini metro, the party’s biggest and most influential region in KwaZulu-Natal, after regional heavyweight Zandile Gumede was omitted from the list because of her legal woes.

The candidate list has seen the surprise inclusion of Thabani Nyawose at the top of the list. He is a staunch supporter of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Author



Sandile Motha